Jockeys moving upwards thanks to away win

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Fakenham Town 0

Newmarket Town 2

A goal in either half saw Newmarket clinch a victory on Saturday that sent them up to third in the league table.

In an otherwise unremarkable first half at Clipbush Park, Newmarket took the lead in the 35th minute through Luke Seaber-Shinn.

The defender tried his luck from 25 yards out and saw the ball fly into the net.

The visiting Jockeys were the dominant force after the restart, but it took them until 15 minutes from time to double their advantage.

Lewis Whitehead broke clear and instead of shooting himself, the striker squared the ball for Austen Diaper to convert.

The win — Newmarket’s 11th of the season — has taken them on to 36 points, eight adrift of second-placed Stanways Rovers with two games in hand.

On Saturday, Kevin Grainger’s side will host Wivenhoe Town at the Ridgeons Stadium (3pm).

The Essex side will head into the clash without a victory to their name from their last nine matches in all competitions.

n In the Ryman League Division One North, Soham Town Rangers put aside the departure of their management team and several players to win 4-1 at Romford.

The Greens were 3-0 up at the break with Lewis McDonald, Robbie Mason and Dan Hobbs all finding the net during a 21-minute spell.

Kai Bichard pulled one back for the hosts eight minutes from time, but the final say went the way of Soham as Hobbs claimed his second goal of the contest in the 87th minute.

Soham now sit 12th with an eight-point gap to make up on Bury Town, who currently occupy the final play-off position.

On Saturday, they welcome Aveley to Julius Martin Lane (3pm), with the visitors sitting just above Bury in the standings on goal difference.

Aveley have shown some good form in recent weeks, having tasted defeat in only one of their last six league fixtures.