Jockeys have work to do after being knocked out of this season’s FA Cup

EMIRATES FA CUP

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Newmarket Town 1

Ware 2

Kevin Grainger has conceded his Newmarket Town team still need time to gel after they exited the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Jockeys manager recruited a number of new faces during the summer, with the likes of Stephen Spriggs, Jordan Lambert and Alex Archer all putting pen to paper at the Ridgeons Stadium.

That trio all featured in the weekend’s 2-1 defeat, where Newmarket were undone by a Champions League goalscorer.

In 2009, Yannick Kamanan found the back of the net for Turkish side Sivasspor in European football’s premier competition and he was on target again against Newmarket, firing in the opening goal.

Captain Jack Watson drew the home team level from the penalty spot, but their involvement in this year’s tournament was ended by Kamanan’s second goal of the game.

Despite being pleased with the performance against an outfit from a higher level, Grainger is still waiting for an understanding to develop between his players.

“We found out afterwards the lad who scored their goals had scored in the Champions League — he was the difference,” said the Newmarket boss.

“We played well but were probably not quite as ruthless as we should have been.

“Despite getting good results in the league, it has not quite clicked yet and we seem to be a little bit off.

“We have had a few new players come in and it has not quite gelled going forward.

“It has also looked a little wobbly defensively and that is worrying because that was the place we have really strengthened.

“It is not an individual thing, but more about the collective.”

Newmarket’s attention will now switch back to league matters and Saturday’s away game against Stowmarket Town (3pm), which will be played at Woodbridge Town due to ongoing pitch maintenance at Greens Meadow.

Like Newmarket, Stow are expected to be in the battle for promotion and with that in mind, Grainger has admitted it is a fixture his men must take something from.

“We need to be taking a minimum of a point from that game,” he said.

“It may be early, but we do not want to be losing to one of the sides around us.”

Centre-back Lloyd Groves is unavailable for the clash, but Deakan Napier will return to the squad.

After the trip to Stow, Newmarket will host Haverhill Rovers on Tuesday (7.45pm).

n In the second round of the Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup, Newmarket have been drawn away to Bury Town, with the tie to be played in November.