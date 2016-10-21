Jockeys facing up to prospect of losing Snaith to Needham

Newmarket Town look set to lose the services of Ollie Snaith, writes Liam Apicella.

The creative midfielder, who joined the Jockeys at under-16 level, has been offered the chance to prove himself in the Ryman League Premier Division by Needham Market.

After signing a dual registration deal with the Marketmen, Snaith made his debut as a second-half substitute during Tuesday’s 2-0 Suffolk Premier Cup win over Mildenhall Town.

As The Journal went to print, the move had not been confirmed, but Newmarket’s assistant manager Kevin Parsons admitted the club are preparing for life without Snaith.

“Needham have been interested for a couple of months and they sorted out a trial match for him,” he said.

“It is a brilliant step for Ollie and he deserves the chance to show what he can do.

“He brings so much to us as a team and has been one of our best players over the last 18 months.

“We would love him to stay, of course, but you cannot stand in someone’s way when they have the chance to go higher.”

James Seymour has been recruited from Ely not only to cover Snaith’s potential exit, but also a season-ending knee injury to skipper Adam Dalby.

“We have been interested in James for a while,” added Parsons.

“He can play in defence in midfield, so will be a good addition to our squad.

“Losing Adam and maybe Ollie is a blow, but signing James is a big plus.”