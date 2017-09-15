Jockeys back among the goals after barren period

Kevin Grainger has spoken of his happiness after his Newmarket Town side rediscovered their clinical touch with a bang,

Prior to facing Kirkley & Pakefield on September 2, the Jockeys had failed to score in three of their previous four outings.

But the drought has been ended in impressive fashion with back-to-back wins over Kirkley (6-2) and Godmanchester Rovers (2-1), before Wroxham were put to the sword with a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

“It is a bit of a relief to see us scoring goals again,” said Grainger, whose side were due to travel to Haverhill Borough last night.

“It could have been 6-6 against Wroxham, which is similar to the way we played last ear.

“They are the best side we have played this season and we did have to ride our luck, but we were ruthless when it mattered.

“It seems like our luck has changed and the players are also making better decisions in the final third.”

Lewis Whitehead helped himself to a brace against Wroxham, while Joe Bennett, Austen Diaper and captain Jack Watson were also on target.

After the clash with Borough, Newmarket travel to Coggeshall Town on Saturday (3pm), while their Suffolk Premier Cup tie away at Bury Town has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 21 (7.45pm).

n Meanwhile, The Journal understands that the club is in advanced discussions with a local sponsor to take over the naming rights of its stadium from Ridgeons.

All being well, the deal should be concluded by the end of the month.

n Ely City lost for the third time in the league this season on Tuesday night, going down 2-0 at home to Godmanchester Rovers.

It was Jack Chandler that did the damage for visiting Godmanchester with two goals after the restart.

The first was a header from Joe Furness’ cross, while the second was an effort from distance that flew into Ely goalkeeper Harry Reynolds’ net.

The defeat has left the Robins eighth in the Premier Division ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wivenhoe Town (3pm).

n On the transfer front, Ely boss Brady Stone has bolstered his squad with the signing of Lee Reed.

The experienced midfielder, who counts Newmarket Town and Bury Town among his former clubs, is the elder brother of Ely striker Sam.