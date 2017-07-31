Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘Valley humiliation a massive concern just days away from season opener’

Pre-season is a bit of a funny one. Play some nice stuff, win a few games, and fans give you a reality check: “It was only Drogheda, it was only Southend.”

Lose, and people predict a season of misery, questioning how we can come unstuck against lower-league opposition.

But seven days before the start of the season, losing 6-1 away at League One Charlton? That’s a concern. A big concern

Friendlies are, effectively, a fitness exercise. Unless you demolish teams beneath you in the football pyramid and hit double figures, it really should all be taken with a pinch of salt.

But seven days before the start of the season, losing 6-1 away at League One Charlton? That’s a concern. A big concern.

Up until that point, the summer had been one of positivity. The club has appeared to have listened to concerns of supporters.

Ticket prices were reduced, some were offered £10 credit,it was announced East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices will be on the back of this season’s shirts, and we had spent some money and apparently got our top targets in Emyr Huws, Joe Garner, and Bersant Celina on loan from Manchester City.

Injuries and absences of some notable names cannot be used as an excuse for the debacle at the Valley.

Mick McCarthy is not normally one to lay into his players.

How did he describe it?

“Embarrassing. A shambles. Completely disgraceful.”

Any repeat performances and it will be a long, hard season.

First up at Portman Road is Birmingham City – managed by Harry Redknapp.

They are one of my picks to make the top six. We are, perhaps, playing them at a good time. While I do think with the squad they have they should be competing towards the top, it may take a few extra weeks for their squad to gel.

How do I see the Tractor Boys doing this year?

Saturday threw a rather large spanner into the works. If we make the top 12 – I will be fairly happy.