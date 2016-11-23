Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: Time our players took responsibility and stepped it up a gear

Mick McCarthy has been consistent in one thing during his four-year stint at Portman Road — he has always stuck by his players in the press. He’s been quite the deflector shield.

While the manager and Marcus Evans are often at the brunt of fan criticism for our woes on the pitch, whether it be tactics or a perceived lack of investment, our boys in blue have managed to escape it, by and large.

Well, it’s time they stepped it up.

The team that earned a superb win at Sheffield Wednesday before the international break looked a totally different outfit at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. A pair of farcical goals — one after a mere 17 seconds — saw fans make their feelings known vocally once again.

Now I’m not saying fans should start booing during the game — it’s one of the most counterproductive things supporters can do. To be blunt, I thought some of the things I heard during the first half of the game to certain players after just five minutes to be embarrassing and rather abusive.

But players must take responsibility.

I’m not leaping to McCarthy’s defence here — there were times when the players looked unclear of what they should be doing or what positions they should be playing — but I’ve always wondered whether the importance formations is a bit exaggerated.

Anyone knows the things you have to do to win a game of football — create chances, score goals, defend well, be organised, track runners, keep opposition opportunities to a minimum, and win your 50/50 battles all over the pitch.

An invigorated QPR will be licking their lips at the prospect of a visit to Portman Road on Saturday unless the players step it up a gear.