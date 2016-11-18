Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: Time for Mick and the boys to show Owls display was no one-off

Thankfully it’s back to domestic football this weekend. I’m not sure who is with me, but I find international breaks frustrating at the best of times — let alone after a good victory.

And with two ‘winnable’ home games on the horizon, it is time for Mick McCarthy and his side to prove the win at Sheffield Wednesday wasn’t a false dawn.

A pair of wins, some passing football, a few goals and there will be no repeat dissenting from fans in the stands at Portman Road in the coming weeks

First up is Nottingham Forest on Saturday (5.30pm), a side languishing just two points above the drop zone.

The Saturday after we welcome 17th-placed Queens Park Rangers to Portman Road (3pm), who have recently reappointed former boss Ian Holloway back to the helm.

Of course, six points is the hope. But for many, it really is a case of style over substance.

McCarthy was bold in his team selection and tactics at Hillsborough — our line-up was packed with attacking players, and it was clear we were not just content with a point on the day.

We have a side, on paper, which suggests we can switch from our somewhat robust style to one a bit more easy on the eye. The likes of Jonny Williams, Teddy Bishop, Freddie Sears, David McGoldrick, Tom Lawrence, and Grant Ward can all be game-changers in their own right — but they do require decent service.

It’s perhaps more of a necessity than ever before now, following the departure of Daryl Murphy, who was so pivotal to our style of play.

With the Tractor Boys just five points off the play-offs, it presents a real opportunity not only to climb the table and make ground on the promotion contenders, but also to win back some of the crowd who are beginning to make their feelings known more vocally.

