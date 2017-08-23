Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘The future looks bright – our kids did us proud’

The kids are alright.

Us Ipswich fans have had to put up with numerous early cup exits over the years – but I doubt one will give us such a sense of pride and optimism as Tuesday’s defeat at Premier League Crystal Palace.

Six teenagers started in what proved to be the youngest side ever fielded for a first team game in our history, with an average age of just 20.

And didn’t they do well?

While the hosts weren’t quite at full strength, they had several established stars on the field, including Yohan Cabaye, Jason Puncheon, and Patrick van Aanholt. Former Town loanee and England international Andros Townsend got a run out as they struggled to break the deadlock.

Our lads did the club, and our travelling army of 2,000, proud. Even Palace fans clapped our kids off at the end. With the likes of Flynn Downes, Luke Woolfenden and Tristan Nydam on our books, the future looks bright.

I think Mick McCarthy was more than justified making eleven changes with the amount of injuries we currently have, especially after the positive start we have had in the league.

The 2-0 win over Brentford – our fourth in a row –saw us maintain our staggering conversion rate. From our three shots on target, two goals were scored.

Without any fit centre backs, I was concerned going into the game.

But Jordan Spence and Jonas Knudsen formed a formidable pairing.

For Knudsen, I think that might have been his best performance in an Ipswich shirt.

Perhaps the second half was a case of attack versus defence – but we were happy to soak up pressure, get our heads on crosses and chuck bodies in the way to make blocks. It’s easy to say after winning the game but – I think it was always comfortable.

On Saturday we host Fulham (3pm) in what will be another stern test.