Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: Starting Varney made sense and great to see effort and goals return

It was by no means the perfect display — but a bit of fight, endeavour, and goals returned to Portman Road at the weekend in the win against Queens Park Rangers.

The Nottingham Forest performance the week prior simply wasn’t acceptable. I think we can all accept losing (we aren’t world beaters, after all). However, it is the manner in which you do so which can tell you much about a team.

While it is true that all three goals carried a degree of fortune, it was nice to see us on the right side of some luck, and have the fans chanting as one and in a positive mood

While it is true that all three goals carried a degree of fortune, it was nice to see us on the right side of some luck, and have the fans chanting as one and in a positive mood.

Pre-match, I would have started either Luke Varney or Leon Best up top. David McGoldrick, as good as he is, loves to come deep. And I fear Freddie Sears has played out wide for so long now, it may take some time for him to feel natural as a centre forward again.

I could see the logic in Mick McCarthy’s thinking — Varney is a central striker who will sniff around the box, and put defenders under pressure.

Many eyebrows were raised when it was revealed Jonathan Douglas started ahead of Teddy Bishop and Jonny Williams — and it is always nice to be proved wrong.

While I don’t think he’s the most effective in possession, he does cover a lot of ground, and takes a little bit more of the defensive responsibility from Cole Skuse and our wingers.

Right — back to my sarcastic comment in paragraph two.

Although I do feel in the modern day press conferences from players and managers can be taken far too literally and seriously, Christophe Berra’s choice of words, claiming “we’re not world beaters” to the local media were perhaps not the best. I can see the point he is trying to make — but is that the same attitude Leicester City and Claudio Ranieri when they pulled off last season’s miracle?

Don’t get me wrong — Berra has been a rock for us in his time at Town and I’m a big fan. But as someone on Twitter rightly pointed out — it would be nice to be Rotherham beaters.