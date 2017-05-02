Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘Plenty of motivation to help out legend Mowbray’

It’s time to lend a Town legend a helping hand.

With the promotion and play-off picture virtually sewn up, it perhaps seemed inevitable our trip to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest would be shown live on Sky this coming Sunday (12pm).

The home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday summed up our season. It was a very dull and boring affair, with very little action at either end

While I would not take any joy in sending them down, it would be great to help out former Ipswich stalwart Tony Mowbray – Blackburn Rovers’ manager.

He was a colossus for us at centre half, memorably scored at Wembley in the 2000 play-off success, and even had a spell as caretaker manager.

Blackburn sit in the drop zone by just one goal.

Our record on television is pretty poor in the main. The TV nasty we had against Lincoln City back in January still lingers in the memory, too.

That should provide more than enough motivation to perform and get a result.

Overall, it’s been a campaign to forget.

The home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday summed up our season. It was a very dull and boring affair, with very little action at either end.

The visitors more than deserved to win. They didn’t create a huge amount but dominated possession – and we did not look like scoring.

And it looks like it will be an interesting summer.

We still do not have a clear idea of whether Mick McCarthy will be in the dugout next season. Rumours continue to spread after Maurice Steijn, manager of Dutch side VVV-Venlo, said he was on a list of potential candidates to be the Blues’ next manager.

A number of things need to happen to try and heal club and fan relations.

One – the club needs to come out and say whether Mick is staying or going.

Two – reconsider their season ticket pricing strategy which is alienating fans at both ends of the age spectrum.

And three – promise our manager, whoever that is, the funds to do the job.