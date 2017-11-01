Search

Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘One word to describe Mick’s lineup and changes in Cardiff defeat – bizarre’

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy

A terrifying display. Horrors at the back. And a lack of ghoul action at the other end. That’s the Halloween puns out the way.

I’ve been a long-time defender of manager Mick McCarthy. Last season was a bad one – and, for many, it should have been Big Mick’s last as boss. But after an encouraging start to the 2017/18 campaign, it appeared bridges between the manager and fans had been built.

Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward

Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward

However, the supports have been dragged and torn down in just a matter of days.

One word described our lineup and substitutions during Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Cardiff – bizarre.

There were six changes to the team which won at Burton just three days prior. I appreciate the Saturday–Tuesday schedule may be tough on the likes of David McGoldrick, and the recently-returned Adam Webster. Starting Bersant Celina was no bad thing – but leaving top scorer Martyn Waghorn on the bench – and not introducing him until minute 78 when trailing 2-0, seemed odd.

Forgotten man Kevin Bru, who McCarthy said had ‘no chance’ of being involved in the first team this season, started . And on-loan defender Callum Connolly, who hasn’t played since September came on – in midfield.

One word described our lineup and substitutions during Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Cardiff – bizarre

We did win at Burton on Saturday, which was much needed after a fairly poor run. Much has been said about Mick’s post-match interview, laden with expletives.

While I don’t particularly like Mick swearing – it’s an old and tired shtick –the points he were making were correct.

Should he make a change on the basis of what fans are chanting? Of course not.

I have heard plenty of abuse directed Mick’s way over recent seasons. I have to ask – did any of those offended by his swearing give grief to Jonathan Douglas last year, or did their best to hound Jim Magilton out of the club?

I don’t mind a difference of opinion about our boss.

But I do mind hypocrisy.