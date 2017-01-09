Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: McCarthy to be at ITFC next season? I can’t see it

I just don’t know anymore.

Who could have predicted the current levels of fan apathy after a brilliant 2014/15 campaign, qualifying for the play-offs for the first time in ten years?

It was almost embarrassing to celebrate the equalising goal - we really didn’t deserve it.

And while it isn’t actually all that long ago, it is starting to feel like a distant memory.

Saturday’s 2-2 home draw in the FA Cup to Conference leaders Lincoln City was unacceptable.

The team that was picked was the strongest available. But the players let the fans, club and manager down.

While Mick McCarthy as manager is there to get our players prepared for games and, rightly or wrongly, will get a lot of flack for the performance, one of us from the stands should have been able to give a team talk and get that team to get a result.

We were outfought. We lacked passion. For large periods we were outpassed on our own patch.

The hallmarks of a typical ‘McCarthy’ side were not evident.

That is no disrespect to Lincoln. Their players were up for the occasion; their fans, 5,000 of them, were fantastic. But they are a Conference side, three divisions below us.

After two promising performances against Bristol City and Queen’s Park Rangers, this was a couple of steps backwards.

I can’t see McCarthy being in charge beyond the summer — but I don’t get the impression Marcus Evans will sack him at the moment. We’ve punched above our weight for a few seasons and now we are under performing. But fan apathy is increasing. It seems a long way back for Mick to win over the fans.

Blackburn Rovers at home is next up for Town on Saturday..

I can’t really say I’m looking forward to it.