Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘I’m no fan of the international break – but it came at a good time’

I didn’t put myself through the misery of watching England last Friday and Monday. From recent experience, the national team either leaves you bored or disappointed at the moment – so I saved myself the bother.

Don’t get me wrong – watching England in tournaments in a pub full of friends all supporting the same team is great, providing we qualify.

But in all honesty, if I had the choice between England lifting the World Cup, and Ipswich winning their next fixture, I would pick the Tractor Boys all day long

It is normally quite annoying when an international break rolls around, especially so soon into the new campaign. On this occasion, however, I think it was a bit of a blessing.

You cannot deny our start of the season has been excellent. We sit second in the league, after four wins from five games. Topping it off, we are far easier on the eye than perhaps we were last season.

I certainly didn’t foresee us doing so well – especially with the amount of injuries we have. Some time off for some tired legs can’t be a bad thing when we are so thin on the ground. And perhaps the defeat to Fulham – who did outclass us on the day and will be up in the top six this season –keeps expectation at a reasonable level.

Transfer deadline day was a quiet one at Portman Road. We did bring in defender Callum Connolly from Everton on loan – but we are still short of centre backs, which is a concern.

Saturday we travel to QPR – one of the teams who did not take up the £25 reciprocal ticket offer– meaning our Tractor Boys and Girls heading to the capital will pay as much as £31 instead.

My theory? QPR knows the away end will be full with our fantastic support on the road. It’s a real shame. But money dictates these days.

