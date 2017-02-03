Ipswich Town fan Russell Claydon’s column: Vote with your feet for change

What a mess.

I could be commenting on the first half display against Derby (3-0 defeat) on Tuesday, the transfer deadline day dealings or any number of other things about how my club is being seemingly run into the ground — all while we are told Marcus is hellbent on returning us to the Premier League (ha!).

In fact, I’m referring to all of the above.

My confession — and reason I handed this column over to colleague and friend Zach Ward — is I haven’t been able to get to see my team ‘live’ this season.

That was until Zach required me to step up off the bench for this week and next, which led me to Portman Road on Tuesday.

Marooned in mid-table, sure, but having won our last two home league games, how bad could it be?

Actually, pretty awful. To the point where I tweeted every ticket should come with a free voucher for balls down the golf driving range to take out your frustration!

It was like watching men against boys.

We looked like we hadn’t a clue how to play our new(ish) 3-5-2 and the defending was beyond a joke.

Mick McCarthy gave the stare of death to a journalist who dared to suggest his side had shown a ‘lack of focus’.

But he was totally entitled to say that; it was true!

When McCarthy rode in to save us from relegation in 2012 he gave an interview saying there were too many loan players at the club.

Well, after this transfer window, it is clear he has gone full circle at this club, as we’re back where we started. In a right mess.

It was almost topped off with our captain leaving. At least the club learnt the lesson of Daryl Murphy there.

Where do we go from here then? Well the best way to show your disdain is not turning up at Portman Road, for the time being, I’m afraid...