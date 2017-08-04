Horne heads for the exit

A busy summer of comings and goings at Soham Town Rangers has continued over the last seven days.

After last week’s arrivals of goalkeeper Josh Pope and midfielder Lewis Clayton, The Greens have been hit by the departure of Ryan Horne.

The former Cambridge United trainee had turned out for Soham in some of their pre-season friendlies, but he has accepted an offer from higher-league St Neots Town.

Also heading out of the Julius Martin Lane exit door is Will Lawton, who has linked up with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Histon.

The defender joined Soham in October 2015 and went on to make 42 appearances, the last of which came against Bury Town on Boxing Day.

Lawton suffered an injury in that festive fixture, sidelining him for the remainder of the campaign.

In terms of incomings, player-manager Robbie Mason has won the battle to sign Matt Allan.

The forward, who scored 12 goals at Step 4 for Histon last term, had featured for the likes of St Neots and Mildenhall Town in pre-season, but he has agreed a deal with Soham.

Defender Dan Buddle has joined on a dual-registration basis from St Neots, while 18-year-old attacking midfielder Alistair Conway has made the switch from Newmarket Town.

On the pitch, Soham held Royston Town to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, before coming from two goals down at half-time on Tuesday to beat Stotfold 3-2.

With their season-opener away at AFC Hornchurch on August 12 drawing ever closer, Soham will host Chasetown on Saturday in what will be their final pre-season encounter (3pm).