Holland fits the bill for AFC Sudbury

Mark Morsley believes the signing of Billy Holland provides the perfect indication of the type of dressing room he is trying to put together at AFC Sudbury.

The recently-appointed boss has wasted little time in putting his mark on the squad at the King’s Marsh Stadium, with three new players arriving and three departing as the Free Press went to print.

NEW MANAGER: Mark Morsley

Winger Jake Clowsley (Brightlingsea Regent) and former Norwich City striker Jamie Eaton-Collins (Concord Rangers) both made their debuts during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aylesbury United, but it is Monday’s signing of Holland from Needham Market that particularly stands out.

And with Morsley having worked alongside the midfielder during his stint in charge at Bloomfields, he feels the former Ipswich Wanderers man will fit perfectly into his plans to bring the good times back to AFC.

“Billy is a good footballer and a good kid,” he said.

“He has everything you need in a midfielder to be successful — a physical presence, a great left foot and a fantastic range of passing.

“One of the key components of my time here will be the dynamic of the dressing room.

“We want to be successful and to do that you need a group of good lads that are determined to be successful.

“Billy fits the bill, I know I can trust him to do the job.

“As soon as we spoke to him it was clear he wanted to be part of a winning Sudbury side.”

Holland has joined The Yellows in a straight swap deal that has seen Adam Mills move in the opposite direction.

Morsley had been open to the prospect of keeping this season’s leading goalscorer, who found the net 11 times from his 13 appearances.

But, with the pair having fallen out at Needham — leading to Mills’ departure to Maldon & Tiptree in January 2016 — Morsley felt it was best for all concerned if they went their separate ways.

“It was the best decision for everyone that Adam moved on,” added the boss.

“If he had been prepared to work for me he would have stayed because I like the player a lot.

“But I am not sure that was the case.

“It opened up a chance for me to get a player from Needham I like a lot.

“Adam is a great player but it probably was not going to work and getting Billy in made my mind up.”

As well as Mills, summer signing Dave Cowley and the versatile Tevan Allen have also been allowed to move on to find first-team football elsewhere.

Following last night’s FA Trophy replay at Aylesbury, Morsley’s men now have back-to-back home games.

Romford will be the opponents on Saturday (3pm), followed by the visit of Aveley on Tuesday (7.45pm).

While the campaign remains very much in its infancy, Morsley has challenged his 16th-placed side to begin moving up the table.

“They are huge games we need to win,” he said.

“It might only be October, but right now we are in a battle towards the bottom and we need to change that very quickly.”

AFC Ladies were beaten 1-0 at Enfield Town in the FA Women’s Cup third qualifying round on Sunday.