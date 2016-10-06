Holder heads for Stow while captain faces long spell out

Newmarket Town have sanctioned the exit of Steve Holder, who has subsequently joined Stowmarket Town, writes Liam Apicella.

The forward suffered a broken leg in January, but returned at the start of the season to make 12 appearances for the Jockeys, from which he scored four goals.

However, with match sharpness still a slight issue, manager Kevin Grainger informed the former Mildenhall Town and Bury Town man that he was no longer an automatic starter.

“I have given Steve lots of games and he has done well, but he is not quite at his peak fitness still, which you would expect.” said the Newmarket boss.

“He wants to start — he is used to doing that. I cannot guarantee him starts now.

“He has been great for this club and we have left on good terms.

“I have said to him that if he can get himself sharper, start banging in the goals at Stowmarket — come back. There is no animosity whatsoever, I just had to be honest with him.”

As well as Holder, Newmarket will be without the services of skipper Adam Dalby for tomorrow night’s game at Haverhill Rovers (7.45pm).

It is feared that the skipper has suffered cruciate ligament damage, which if confirmed is likely to rule him out of the rest of the campaign.

Newmarket will head to Haverhill sixth in the table after Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss at rivals Mildenhall.

Haverhill, meanwhile, are just two places below Grainger’s men.