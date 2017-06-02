Heavy rain forces draw for Mildenhall in Premier League

Heavy rain significantly shortened Mildenhall’s East Anglian Premier League match against Copdock and Old Ipswichians, forcing a draw.

The away game was delayed by the downpour, but eventually began with the Copdock Oval side batting first.

Their innings was dominated by Jaik Mickleburgh, who made 108 runs off just 121 balls.

Copdock finished their shortened innings on 210-6.

Mildenhall were always going to struggle to chase down the runs required, particularly with Ben Shepperson and Joe Reed unavailable, but opener Peter Worthington gave it his all — scoring 75 off 60 balls.

Nobody else in the Mildenhall team looked comfortable with the bowling, with Kyle Morrison (11), Jack Loveday (17) and Tino Best (12) the only other batsmen to score double figures.

They finished the 35 overs on 154-8, taking a draw which in the circumstances of the game and conditions was a fortunate escape.

Mildenhall host Frinton-on-Sea on Saturday (11am).

n In the Two Counties Cricket Championship Division Two, Mildenhall II (190-9) beat Ipswich and East Suffolk (186-8) by one wicket.

The game came down to the wire for Mildenhall’s second team, in a fantastic game of cricket held at Wamil Way.

The away side batted first, posting a challenging total for Mildenhall II to chase.

But the batsmen quickly got stuck in at the crease, and a steady innings — including Lou Reed’s 58 not out — saw the home side take the valuable win.

n In Division Four, Mildenhall III (157-8) lost to Maldon (160-0) by 10 wickets.

Mildenhall III have now lost six out of six and are rooted to the bottom of the league.

n In Division Seven, Mildenhall IV were forced to concede the game to Worlingworth as they were unable to raise a team.