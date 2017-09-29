Hall boss looking to bolster after defensive horror show

Dean Greygoose has admitted to feeling embarrassed after watching his side lose 6-4 to Tilbury on Saturday.

Hosting Hall fell behind as early as the fourth minute at Recreation Way and while they responded on more than one occasion, they were never able to get their noses in front during the frantic 10-goal contest.

For Greygoose, the major concern is how vulnerable his side were without the presence of captain Luke Butcher, who was sidelined through illness.

Butcher also missed the FA Cup replay against AFC Sudbury, which ended in a 4-2 defeat, forcing Greygoose to consider making defensive reinforcements.

“Most of the goals we let in were quite embarrassing,” he said.

“It did not surprise me either as soon as we found out Luke was not playing – the lesson from Sudbury was still in my head.

“We killed ourselves from the fourth minute and never properly recovered.

“Quite simply we did not defend properly and that is disappointing.

“We seemed to be lacking a presence when Luke is unavailable and that is something that needs addressing.”

After Toby Aromolaran had given visiting Tilbury an early lead, Mildenhall equalised in the 34th minute through Josh Curry.

A volley from outside of the area by Bryan Kyungu restored Tilbury’s advantage just two minutes later, but the home team were level heading into the break thanks to Shaun Avis’ tap-in.

However, within six minutes of the restart Tilbury gained control with goals coming from Adam Vyse and Emiel Aiken.

Craig Calver’s first goal in Mildenhall colours restored hope, but Ryan Melaugh and Aromolaran soon added goals five and six for Tilbury.

Mildenhall substitute Gareth Simpson fired in a consolation, while the Essex visitors ended the game a man light after Lewis Jaggs was sent off.

n Due to AFC Hornchurch’s involvement in the FA Cup, Mildenhall’s scheduled Bostik League Division One North clash with the leaders on Saturday has been postponed.

Instead, Greygoose’s men will entertain Premier Division side Brightlingsea Regent in a friendly encounter (3pm).

That is followed on Tuesday evening by a trip to Heybridge Swifts for a rearranged Velocity Trophy tie (7.45pm).

Swifts beat Mildenhall 2-1 in August.