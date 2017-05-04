Gung-ho style costs Jockeys

Kevin Grainger feels that his Newmarket Town side may have been too attack-minded during Monday’s Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup final against Mildenhall Town, writes Liam Apicella.

The Jockeys fell behind after 49 seconds, but after a good start to the second half, drew level through a Mark Webster header.

However, the game’s third and decisive goal went the way of Mildenhall and Stephen Spriggs.

Newmarket outscored all other Premier Division teams this season, but according to Grainger, their gung-ho approach may have worked against them on this occasion.

“Mildenhall have been more ruthless in front of goal today,” said Grainger.

“We equalised and had a really good spell in the game, but then give away a goal that was totally unnecessary.

“That is one of our issues — at times we are too gung-ho.

“Once we got back into the game, we should have shut things down for five or 10 minutes and then gone again.

“Instead, we went for the second goal and perhaps we need to learn a little bit.”

Forty-eight hours earlier, Newmarket ended their Premier Division campaign with a 2-0 defeat at second-placed Felixstowe & Walton United.

Callum Bennett put hosting Felixstowe in front in the fourth minute, before Tom Winter made sure of the outcome with a goal on the hour mark.

Nevertheless, Newmarket finished the season in third place, making it their best campaign since 1993/94.

There was also some individual success for striker Lewis Whitehead, whose return of 27 goals saw him top the division’s scoring charts.

In all competitions, Whitehead scored 34 times in 49 appearances.