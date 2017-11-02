Greygoose revels in surprise Trophy victory

Dean Greygoose hailed Mildenhall Town’s FA Trophy triumph at King’s Lynn Town as the greatest moment of his managerial career, writes Greg Plummer.

The Hall defied all the odds to beat their high-flying Southern League hosts on Saturday to set up a second-round qualifying tie at Northern League Premier Division side Barwell on November 11.

A delighted Greygoose said: “I’ve had some great days as a manager but this one is probably the best of the lot.

“I’m very lucky that wherever I’ve been as a manager or coach, I’ve been very successful.

“We’ve come to King’s Lynn and done something that no side has managed to do this season and that’s keep a clean sheet and win.

“In the summer the players had to step up a level and they’ve had to step up a massive level today but each and every one of them were magnificent.”

Greygoose revealed that one of the biggest results in the club’s history had to be achieved the hard way with injuries and call-offs leaving his side severely depleted going into the tie.

“We’ve been playing so well in the last month and have taken four points out of a possible 12,” he said.

“We’ve outplayed teams at the top of our league and today we’ve come to King’s Lynn without four of our best players.

“In the end I think we’ve ended up with six 18-year-olds on the pitch, but we still deserved it.

“We had a game plan and it worked despite me having a sleepless night on Friday.

“Everything has been going against us. I lost one of my strikers before the game because his mum was ill and I had to draft another youngster in half-an-hour before we got on the coach.

“We then lost Jack (Wilkinson) early in the game and we also had players playing out of position, but we didn’t let it affect us and our goalkeeper has only had to make one serious save the whole game.”

n Mildenhall came back down to earth with a bump on Tuesday night with a 5-1 defeat at Waltham Abbey in the Bostik League Division One North.

Joe Asensi scored Hall’s goal from the penalty spot.