Greygoose: ‘Defeat will do Mildenhall some good’

Dean Greygoose believes his Mildenhall Town side will benefit from seeing their long winning run come to an end at Ipswich Wanderers on Monday, writes Liam Apicella.

League-leading Hall made the trip to Humber Doucy Lane on the back of 17 straight league victories — a series of results that stretched back to August.

But a couple of late goals from the hosts saw Greygoose’s men, who took a 1-0 lead into the break, slip to a 2-1 defeat.

However, having watched on as his team laboured to wins over recent weeks, Greygoose feels the loss to Wanderers could reinvigorate Hall for the second half of the season.

“The run we were on was unbelievable, but in a way it is a weight off our shoulders now,” he said.

“It is tough to explain, but when you keep winning, you lose that bit of sharpness and things become more difficult.

“It is human nature and perhaps we needed a kick up the backside.

“We have been grinding out results recently and have not looked overly creative in the final third.

“The performance was actually better at Ipswich, but long term the result may well do us some good.”

Hall, who still sit 16 points clear at the summit, now travel to bottom-placed Swaffham Town on Saturday (3pm).

They may have to make the trip without Chris Bacon, who scored their goal at Ipswich.

The centre-forward is still struggling with an elbow injury he picked up on December 27.