Greens suffer a hammering on the road at Borough

RYMAN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haringey Borough 6

Soham Town Rangers 0

Out-of-form Soham endured a miserable trip to Haringey Borough on Saturday as they shipped three goals in either half.

In fact, The Greens would have lost by an even greater margin were it not for a string of impressive saves from their goalkeeper Niall Conroy.

Adrian Markus gave the hosts the lead in the fifth minute, with further goals being scored by Ralston Gabriel and Anthony McDonald.

Borough continued to dominate proceedings in the second half, with Gabriel claiming his second goal of the afternoon on the hour mark.

Moments later Ali Setirekli added a fifth goal for the home team, before Soham saw a consolation from Lewis Endacott ruled out for a foul earlier in the move.

Conroy made a succession of stops in the closing stages, although in stoppage time promotion-hunting Borough got their sixth goal of the contest through substitute Chris Benjamin.

The result means that player-manager Robbie Mason has won none of his first eight matches in charge of the club.

n The Greens were due to face Brightlingsea Regent on Tuesday evening, but the match on the Essex coast was called off due to a frozen pitch.

n Next up for Mason’s men is a home encounter against Dereham Town on Saturday (3pm).

n Soham have boosted their attacking ranks with the addition of Jaydon Charles from Tilbury.

The 19-year-old has made the switch to Julius Martin Lane having made a handful of first-team appearances this term, while also being the Essex club’s leading Under-21s goalscorer.

Jon Kaye has also joined the club on a dual registration deal from Cambridge City, who have the option to recall the midfielder.

n On Tuesday, the Football Association announced plans to shake up the non-league game, including the division in which Soham currently reside.

As it stands, Step Four leagues contain 24 teams, but under the new proposals, this will be cut to 20 in time for the start of the 2018/19 season.

Meanwhile, there is also expected to be another league formed at Step Three level to run alongside the Ryman, Southern and Northern League Premier Divisions.