Greens starting to shape up

Assistant manager Erkan Okay is hoping recent additions will mean that Soham Town Rangers are a different proposition for opposition teams, starting with home games against Waltham Abbey and neighbouring Mildenhall Town, writes Liam Apicella.

Okay and player-boss Robbie Mason have been busy in recent weeks, having bolstered their squad with the signings of Joe Bennett, Lee Chaffey, Craig Gillies and Jordan Lee.

They join a Soham side that are without a home victory in the league since August 15, but Okay is backing the new faces to help reverse that poor form at Julius Martin Lane.

“We were pretty solid at home early on, although we were probably drawing too many games,” he said.

“But it is not good enough that we have not won there since August — it must change.

“We have faced some of the sides in and around the play-offs at home, but that is no excuse. We want to be getting results against those type of teams.

“But the squad is now slowly getting where we want it to be.

“The new signings have given us options, both in terms of personnel and tactics.

“We have big games coming up against Waltham and Mildenhall, but we also have some big games between now and Christmas.

“We need to start getting good results on the board and hopefully the new signings will help with that.”

After entertaining 11th-placed Waltham on Saturday (3pm), Soham’s focus will quickly switch to Tuesday evening’s derby against Mildenhall (7.45pm).

The Greens lost the reverse fixture in September despite holding a 1-0 lead at half-time, eventually going down 2-1.

The Soham management were disappointed with the performance at Recreation Way, with Okay eager to see a response this time around.

“We really under performed in that game and when you consider it was a derby, that was even more disappointing,” he added.

“We are in a stronger position now, though. Hopefully we can give them more problems, but not just them, also the other sides we face over the coming months.”

As far as further additions are concerned, Okay admitted that while he and Mason would consider any player they thought could improve the squad, they are now content with what they have at their disposal.

“We have competition for places in pretty much every position,” he said.

“There have been a lot of changes at this club over the last season or so and now it would be good to settle down a little bit.

“Of course we would consider good players, but it would have to be right for the squad and financially.”