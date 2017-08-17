Greens get off the mark with big home win

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Soham Town Rangers 4

Norwich United 1

Soham Town Rangers got their first win of the new season in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night.

A crowd of 134 at Julius Martin Lane saw the hosting Greens break the deadlock in the 37th minute through Joe Carden.

It was 2-0 in the 56th minute courtesy of experienced defender Lewis Endacott’s header from a corner, with Marcus Hall adding a third goal from the penalty spot eight minutes later.

The visitors’ Adam Hipperson reduced the arrears late on, but the final say went the way of Robbie Mason’s hosts when Matt Allan opened his account for the club in the 90th minute following a summer switch from Histon.

n That victory saw Soham bounce back at the first time of asking after losing their season-opener 3-0 at AFC Hornchurch on Saturday.

Brad Warner handed hosting Hornchurch the lead in the sixth minute when he won a 50/50 duel with Soham goalkeeper Josh Pope and duly lobbed the ball into an empty net.

Hornchurch’s second goal arrived in the 72nd minute courtesy of George Purcell’s driven free-kick, before a Ross Wall header made sure of the outcome six minutes from time.

n On Saturday, Soham will put the league to one side when they play host to Cogenhoe United in the Preliminary Round of the Emirates FA Cup (3pm).

Cogenhoe, who play in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division, were 3-0 winners over Godmanchester Rovers in the previous round.

Aside from the victory over Godmanchester, The Cooks have won two and lost one of their opening three league games.

n In the opening round of the Velocity Sports Trophy — a cup for Bostik League clubs — Soham have been drawn at home to Witham Town, with the tie be played by the end of September.

Big-spending Billericay Town are the holders after beating Tonbridge Angels in last season’s final.