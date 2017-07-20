Greens eager to retain Horne’s services for upcoming season

Have your say

Soham Town Rangers are hoping that Ryan Horne will commit his future to the club, writes Liam Apicella.

The midfielder, who joined The Greens following his release by Cambridge United 12 months ago, has spent part of the summer training with higher-league St Neots Town.

Horne also featured in a couple of pre-season games for the Evo-Stik Southern Football League Premier Division side, but he returned to the Soham fold on Tuesday for the 3-1 friendly defeat to Arlseley Town.

And player-assistant boss Erkan Okay is eager for Horne to remain at Julius Martin Lane.

“We know Ryan wants to play as high as possible and we will always support him with that,” said Okay.

“He played twice for St Neots, but he was with us on Tuesday and that is a good sign.

“Nothing is set in stone, but we are hopeful he is going to sign for us.

“He has to assess his options and we understand that.”

One player that has headed for the exit door is defender Lloyd Groves, who was prominent in the club’s Step Four survival last term.

Soham had been keen to retain the centre-back, but he has opted to drop down a level with Newmarket Town.

“Lloyd was important for the club last year and helped to keep them up,” added Okay.

“We made him an offer to stay, but he felt that Newmarket was the right move for him at this moment in time. We respect that decision and wish him well.”

In terms of incomings, Soham have secured the services of Harry Norman, who can play either as a centre-back or right-back.

Norman has previously played for Histon, Biggleswade Town and St Neots.

The club are also still on the look-out for a goalkeeper, with Niall Conroy having joined Cambridge City via Newmarket.

Robbie Mason’s men continue their pre-season programme on the road at Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday (3pm), before making the short trip to neighbouring Newmarket on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).