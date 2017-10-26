Greens defeated despite holding their own against promotion candidates

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Soham Town Rangers 1

AFC Hornchurch 2

Soham Town Rangers gave a good account of themselves on Saturday, but it was not enough to collect anything from their home encounter against high-flying AFC Hornchurch.

For the second week running the recently-signed Lee Chaffey found the net for Soham, yet it was Hornchurch’s clinical marksman George Purcell that proved to be the difference at Julius Martin Lane.

He broke the deadlock nine minutes before the break, holding off Soham’s Will Gardner before firing a low effort beyond the reach of Soham goalkeeper Josh Pope.

The home team also had the ball in the net before the break, but King’s Lynn Town loanee Craig Gillies saw his effort ruled out for offside.

However, within two minutes of the restart Soham were level.

Chaffey moved towards the near post to meet Callum Russell’s long throw, from where he was able to glance in a header.

Both teams then had chances to take the lead, with the away side eventually grabbing control on the hour mark.

It was a disappointing goal to concede from a Soham point of view as Purcell’s free-kick from 20 yards out flew through the wall.

Goalkeeper Pope was behind the ball, but he was unable to prevent it from squirming over the line.

As time ticked away Gillies and Craig Cohen had opportunities to draw Soham for a second time, but neither could convert as Hornchurch retained their unbeaten league record to remain third in the league table.

Soham, meanwhile, sit in 18th spot having won only one of their previous six league outings.

n On Tuesday, Soham exited the Velocity Trophy in the second round at the hands of Brentwood Town.

Soham twice took the lead at Julius Martin Lane through Lewis Endacott, who was later red carded, and Jon Kaye.

However, two quickfire goals at the start of the second half sealed a 3-2 win for the visitors.

n Due to their early exit from this season’s Buildbase FA Trophy, Soham are without a fixture this weekend and they do not return to action until Saturday, November 4, when Waltham Abbey will be their visitors (3pm).

n On the transfer front, striker James Tricks has left Soham to join Wisbech Town in the United Counties League.

Tricks, who arrived in the summer from St Neots Town, scored twice in 12 appearances for the Greens.

In terms of incomings, defender Jordan Lee has joined on dual registration terms from St Neots.