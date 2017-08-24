Greens book their place in the next round

EMIRATES FA CUP

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Soham Town Rangers 3

Cogenhoe United 2

Soham Town Rangers reached the First Qualifying Round of the FA Cup for the second season running after running out victors by the odd-goal-in-five over Cogenhoe United on Saturday.

The hosting Greens appeared to be cruising with a two-goal lead at half-time, but their visitors from a league below battled back and drew level before Soham’s Callum Russell struck the winning goal.

It was Dan Buddle who made the breakthrough in the 36th minute when he turned in Lewis Clayton’s cross.

And Soham were two goals to the second just three minutes later as Matt Allan’s low shot found the back of the net.

However, the away team rallied in the second half and they eventually evened up the scoreline with goals from Matt Long and their skipper Ryan Dove.

But the tie swung back in Soham’s favour 16 minutes from time when Russell headed home a Joe Carden cross.

Cogenhoe had opportunities to earn themselves a replay late on, one of which saw Dove hit the crossbar, but Soham held out to advance.

n On September 2, Soham will host the winners of last night’s replay between AFC Wulfrunians or Westfields.

The original tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

As a result of their continued participation in the FA Cup, Soham’s home league encounter with Brentwood has been cancelled, with a new date yet to be scheduled.

n On Saturday, Robbie Mason’s men travel to Potters Bar Town in the league, before hosting neighbouring Bury Town on Monday (both 3pm).