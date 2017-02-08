Green agrees to extend Mildenhall contract

Matt Green has agreed an extension to his contract at Mildenhall Town.

The midfielder’s previous deal tied him to Recreation Way until the end of the current campaign, but he has now accepted terms that run through to the conclusion of 2017/18.

Manager Dean Greygoose said: “Matt has made big improvements since coming in and he is a real key player for us.

“He is a great midfielder that leads by example and also scores important goals.

“I cannot imagine a team that I manage without a player like him in it.”

Green, who was one of Greygoose’s first major signings as Mildenhall manager in December 2014, has scored 10 goals from his 33 appearances in all competitions this season.