Goals galore for Jockeys as they pick up four points

Newmarket Town have lived up to their billing as one of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s most entertaining sides over the last week.

From their two outings the Jockeys have collected four points, scored nine goals and conceded six.

They returned from Saturday’s trip to Kirkley & Pakefield with a 4-4 draw to show for their efforts.

Captain Jack Watson scored twice on the Suffolk coast, while Austen Diaper and Simon Swinton also added their names to the scoresheet.

Kevin Grainger’s side followed that up on Tuesday with a 5-2 defeat of Haverhill Borough at the Bloorie.com Stadium.

Newmarket fell behind twice during the first half, but on both occasions Austen Diaper hauled them level.

Watson made it 3-2 to the home side shortly after the restart, with Steve Holder scoring a fourth goal in the 50th minute.

And it was Watson that completed the scoring, making it back-to-back braces in the league for the midfielder.

n On the transfer front, Newmarket have lost the services of Lloyd Groves.

The defender joined the Jockeys from neighbouring Soham Town Rangers in the summer and went on to make 17 appearances this term, which yielded a return of four goals.

However, Groves has now opted to join St Ives Town in the Evo Stik Southern League Premier Division.

n In the third round of the League Challenge Cup, Newmarket have been drawn away to Coggeshall Town on Tuesday, November 28.

n Newmarket host Long Melford in the league on Saturday (3pm).

n Ahead of their trip to Tring Athletic in the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday (3pm), Ely City came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Ipswich Wanderers.

Ely were 1-0 down at the interval and fell further behind after the restart.

However, the Robins rallied and were rewarded with goals from Tom Williams, Alex Theobald and Alex Brown.

After renewing their acquaintance with the FA Vase at the weekend, having reached the last 16 the previous season, Ely will be in Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup action on Wednesday when they travel to face First Division outfit Wisbech St Mary (7.45pm).