Goalkeeper drama ends with Archer’s arrival

After Niall Conroy’s surprise exit last week left them short of a goalkeeper, Newmarket Town have ended their search by signing Alex Archer, writes Liam Apicella.

Conroy agreed to join The Jockeys from neighbouring Soham Town Rangers late last month, but less than seven days later informed the club he was moving to Cambridge City.

However, Newmarket boss Kevin Grainger has wasted little time in securing the services of a replacement, with Archer putting pen to paper.

The goalkeeper arrives at The Ridgeons Stadium having played at a higher level for the likes of AFC Sudbury, Bury Town and St Neots Town.

And, with his new arrival providing a vast amount of experience, Grainger is pleased to have him on board.

“We looked at Alex a year or so ago, but he was happy at St Neots,” said the Newmarket boss.

“But after Niall left, it became apparent he might be available and it was a chance we did not want to miss.

“He comes having played for some good clubs at a higher level — that inexperience is invaluable.

“He had a choice of a few clubs, but liked what we are doing here.”

Asked what appealed about Archer in a technical sense, Grainger replied: “We wanted someone to dominate his area.

“Alex does that and it makes the defenders feel safer.”

n Newmarket’s first pre-season friendly at home to Braintree Town on Tuesday ended in a 5-0 defeat.

Darnell Wynter, George Craddock, Matt Baxter, Scott Shulton and Michael Campbell scored for the National League South side.

n Newmarket host Peterborough Sports in another friendly on Friday, with Mildenhall Town their visitors on Tuesday (both 7.45pm).