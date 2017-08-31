Frustrating draw for Mason’s Soham after going two ahead in the first half

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Soham Town Rangers 2

Bury Town 2

‘Frustrating’ was the word Soham Town Rangers’ manager Robbie Mason used to describe his team’s home draw to Bury Town on a scorching Bank Holiday Monday.

The side were playing their second game in three days and had made two changes to the team that lost 3-1 (James Tricks pen) at Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

But, despite going two goals ahead in the first half, they were unable to wrap it up in the second as Bury pulled two back to force the draw — with one goal coming only 23 seconds after the second half began.

Mason said: “It’s frustrating after going in at half-time ahead. I told the players that the next goal was crucial and then we conceded immediately.

“So we were on the back foot from the whistle then, not a good way to start the second half at all.

“If it wasn’t for Josh Pope, we would have lost that game, so he was really important. We have to defend better than that, we worked hard for our goals but we gave it to them.”

Bury started the game the quickest, making a number of early attacks but the first chance materialised for the hosts.

They then went on to score the opening goal in the 11th minute, when Lewis Endacott fired home after James Tricks’ shot came off the woodwork.

In the hot conditions, clear opportunities at either end became limited until the 39th minute, when Soham doubled their advantage.

Tricks battled his way past defender Ollie Fenn before pulling it back into the path of Matt Allan, who fired high into the roof of the net.

Joe Carden could have added a third in stoppage time for The Greens but was denied by Bury’s James Bradbrook, who produced a fine save.

The Blues introduced Darren Mills and Ollie Hughes at the interval and the pair made an instant impact. Just 23 seconds after the restart, Noel Aitkens played the ball through to Hughes, who fired an angled shot past Pope.

Bradbrook made several key saves to keep Soham out for a third before Bury equalised in the 63rd minute when Mills headed home.

The momentum swung Bury’s way for the remainder of the game as Pope was kept busy, making a number of key saves to keep the score at 2-2.

In stoppage-time, Allan shot wide despite having time and space before Pope saved to thwart Mills with the last effort of the game.

Soham: Pope, Russell, Gardner, Norman, Buddle, Endacott, Conway (Bankole 70), Hobbs, Tricks (Hall 70), Allan, Carden (Mochalski 85)

Journal Man of the Match - Josh Pope: Soham’s goalkeeper was the difference between a loss and a draw.

Attendance: 230