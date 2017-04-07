Froud targets more game time after excellent Jockeys debut

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Newmarket Town 5

Haverhill Rovers 3

Teenage goalkeeper Ollie Froud is hoping to get more minutes in goal for Newmarket Town after impressing on his debut on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, who is a part-time scholar at Cambridge United, made his first appearance for Kevin Grainger’s side in the weekend’s 5-3 win at home to Haverhill Rovers.

Froud stepped in for first-choice goalkeeper Ben Nower, who was planned to be absent when his wife went into labour just hours before kick-off. And he caught the eye by making a string of excellent saves.

After getting his first taste of senior football with The Jockeys, the player who lives in Fornham-All-Saints, near Bury St Edmunds, is now seeking more game time before the end of the season.

“I enjoyed it so much,” he said. “I got told I was going to play on Tuesday night and I was buzzing, literally buzzing.

“I’ve not had any games with the reserves this season, but I’ve been playing for the under-18s and we’re having a good season.

“We were 2-1 up on Saturday and I made three saves, two from one-on-ones and another from a free-kick.

“I’d like to get more minutes with the first team if I can before the end of the season.”

A bumper crowd flocked to the Ridgeons Stadium on Saturday and were treated to an entertaining eight-goal thriller.

There could have been even more goals in the game had it not been for a brilliant display by Froud in the Newmarket goal.

The Jockeys’ under-18s goalkeeper made his first-team debut and made four superb saves in the first half alone, as part of an excellent all-round display.

Austen Diaper headed Newmarket in front after 20 minutes, before the visitors equalised through Rafal Wozniak, while Newmarket were down to 10 men as Charlie Bowen received treatment for a bad gash on his forehead.

Deakin Napier and Lewis Whitehead both found the target to regain Newmarket’s lead, with further goals from Jamie Thurlbourne and Diaper after the break sealing a 5-3 win.

“Ollie played superbly well,” Newmarket boss Kevin Grainger said.

“I was so impressed, for a lad of his age to come in, and to be fair we should have been losing at half-time.

“But it was down to him that we were still ahead and he was comfortable all the way through.”

The Jockeys (3rd) travel to relegation-threatened Wivenhoe Town on Saturday (3pm).

n Newmarket Town’s Ridgeons Stadium passed its ground inspection by The FA on Saturday and is now suitable for Step Four (Ryman League) football.