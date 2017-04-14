Free-scoring Jockeys aiming to be more solid

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Wivenhoe Town 1

Newmarket Town 10

After watching his side take their league goal tally for the season to 114 with a double-figure rout at Wivenhoe, Newmarket boss Kevin Grainger admitted plans were already under way to tighten up defensively next term, writes Liam Apicella.

The clinical display at Broad Lane means the third-placed Jockeys have scored 30 more goals than any of their divisional rivals.

However, only nine clubs have conceded more than Grainger’s charges (63) — something the boss is determined to change in 2017/18.

“We were very good at Wivenhoe and have been threatening to do that all season,” said Grainger.

“It was a difficult pitch but we played some superb football.”

“We know we ship too many goals, although a lot of them come during the first half of the season when we were trying to find the right combinations.

“We are a side that like to break quickly and while I would never discourage that, against some of the more experienced teams we need to be tighter.

“It is something we are looking at improving over the summer.”

Lewis Whitehead and Austen Diaper fired in hat-tricks against struggling Wivenhoe, while Paul Betson (2), Deakan Napier and Jack Watson also scored.

Newmarket will host Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday (3pm) without defenders Charlie Bowen (suspended), James Chivers (injured) and Mark Webster (unavailable).

The latter of that trio, though, will return to the fold for Easter Monday’s trip to near-neighbours Ely City (3pm).