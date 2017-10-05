Four points from six for Mason’s men

After going four Bostik League Division One North matches without a victory, Soham Town Rangers have managed to reverse that form during their previous two outings.

Player-manager Robbie Mason had targeted six points from the home clash with Barking and Tuesday’s trip to Norwich United and while he ultimately had to settle for four, it was nevertheless a positive return.

It seemed that The Greens were going to lose their home encounter with Barking, having fallen behind during the first half.

However, a Callum Russell penalty three minutes from time salvaged a share of the spoils.

And they took that good feeling to Norwich, where goals from Lewis Clayton, Joe Carden and James Tricks sealed a 3-0 win.

Mason’s side travel to Newcastle Town in the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday (3pm), before hosting Brentwood Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).