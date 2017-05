Fordham staged their presentation evening on Saturday, with Reece Peacock being voted the first team’s Player of the Year.

Danny Stackhouse took home the Manager’s award, while Ross Davey won the Young Player of the Year.

Reece and Jordan Theobald were Club/Team Players of the Year.

Paul Wallis claimed the Reserves Player of the Year with Jordan Doughty winning the Manager’s award.

Max Dunand was voted Club/Team Reserve Player.