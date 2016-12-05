FA VASE DRAW: Ely handed home tie

Ely City’s reward for reaching the fourth round proper of The Buildbase FA Vase for just the second time in their history is a home encounter against Shepshed Dynamo.

Brady Stone’s men have already played five matches in this season’s competition — the most recent of which was a 3-2 win at Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

George Darling, Craig Neal and Kelvin Enaro were the scorers for the Robins, who had reserve-team defender Dean Grogan in goal in the absence of number one custodian Harry Reynolds.

They will now host Midland Football League Premier Division side Shepshed for a place in the fifth round after they beat Long Eaton 4-2 after extra-time at the weekend.

Shepshed are currently ninth in their league thanks to a return of eight wins from 17 outings.

The tie will be played on Saturday, January 7, with the winner pocketing £1,500 in prize money.