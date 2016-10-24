FA VASE DRAW: Ely City, Thetford both handed away ties

AWAY TRIPS: Thetford, whose striker Robbie Priddle (pictured) scored in the last round against Great Yarmouth, have been drawn away in the FA Vase, as have Ely City

Ely City and Thetford Town will have to win on the road if they are to progress into the third round of the FA Vase.

Brady Stone’s Ely, who were 3-1 winners over Northampton ON Chenecks at the weekend, face a trip to Wadham Lodge — a side only formed in 2008.

Wadham currently sit 15th in the Essex Senior League Premier Division with four victories from 16 outings.

Meanwhile, Great Yarmouth Town’s conquerors Thetford have been paired with Hoddeson Town of the Spartan South Midlands Football League Premier Division.

Hertfordshire-based Hoddeson are 10th in the table with a haul of 18 points.

Both encounters are scheduled for Saturday, November 12.

