FA VASE DRAW: Another Norfolk derby for Thetford

For the second round running, Thetford Town will play host to a fellow Norfolk side in the FA Vase.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Downham Town sent Danny White’s men into the First Round Proper, where they will take on Great Yarmouth Town at Mundford Road on Saturday, October 22.

As it stands third-placed Thetford are three points better off than Yarmouth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Elsewhere, Walsham-le-Willows have also been handed a home tie with the visit of Tring Athletic.

Ely City’s reward for beating Diss Town last time out is a trip to Northampton on Chenecks, while Haverhill Borough face a trip to Premier Division high-flyers Felixstowe & Walton United.

Winners of those fixtures will receive £675 in prize money.

FA VASE DRAW (October 22)

Felixstowe & Walton United v Haverhill Borough

Northampton on Chenecks v Ely City

Thetford Town v Great Yarmouth Town

Walsham-le-Willows v Tring Athletic