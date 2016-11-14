FA TROPHY, VASE DRAWS: Sudbury, Ely both away

AFC Sudbury’s reward for beating Romford 4-0 on Saturday is a trip to Kings Langley in the third qualifying round of The Buildbase FA Trophy.

Hertfordshire-based Kings Langley currently ply their trade in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division, in which they sit 13th.

They are currently on a four-game winning run, which includes a 1-0 victory over Enfield Town in the last round.

The tie will be played on Saturday, November 26 (3pm).

Meanwhile, in the third round of the FA Vase, Ely City will travel to Welwyn Garden City of the Spartan South Midlands Football League.

On Saturday, Welwyn won 2-1 at Leverstock Green to set up the clash with the Robins, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 3.