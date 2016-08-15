FA CUP: Home draw for AFC Sudbury, others handed away ties

AFC Sudbury’s 2016/17 FA Cup campaign will begin with a home tie in the First Qualifying Round.

Jamie Godbold’s men have been drawn to play the winners of the clash involving Thurrock of the Ryman League Division One North or neighbours Halstead Town, which will be played this weekend.

Elsewhere, fellow Ryman League Premier Division outfit Needham Market have been handed a trip to either Crawley Green or Uxbridge.

Meanwhile, if Bury Town are able to overcome Spalding United at Ram Meadow this Saturday afternoon, their reward will be an encounter at Mickleover Sports.

Soham Town Rangers play host to Harrowby United this weekend and if they can get through that fixture, a trip to Rushall Olympic awaits.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Long Melford will travel to Chesham United providing that they can overcome Saffron Walden Town on Saturday.

FA CUP FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND

Saturday, September 3

AFC Sudbury v Thurrock or Halstead Town

Chesham United v Long Melford or Saffron Walden Town

Crawley Green or Uxbridge v Needham Market

Mickleover Sports v Bury Town or Spalding United

Rushall Olympic v Soham Town Rangers or Harrowby United

*Winners of those ties will receive £3,000 in prize money