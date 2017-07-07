FA Cup Draw: Home tie for Newmarket

Great Wakering Rovers will be Newmarket Town’s visitors in the Extra Preliminary Round of this season’s Emirates FA Cup.

Rovers, who were relegated from the Bostik League Division One North last term, will head for the Ridgeons Stadium on Saturday, August 5.

Should Kevin Grainger’s Jockeys get through that tie, they will also be at home in the Preliminary Round, with Ware providing the opposition.

Ware only remain a Step 4 club after being handed a relegation reprieve from 2016/17.

Mildenhall Town will enter the competition in the Preliminary Round, when they will travel to either Framlingham Town or Wadham Lodge.

Wadham Lodge were beaten in last season’s FA Vase by Ely City, who will welcome Holbeach United to The Unwin Ground in the Extra Preliminary Round.

Victory for Brady Stone’s charges would see them host either Histon or Northampton On Chenecks — the latter of whom they also knocked out during their club-record FA Vase run.

As for Soham Town Rangers, they sit out the Extra Preliminary Round, before either Cogenhoe United or Godmanchester Rovers visit Julius Martin Lane in the Preliminary Round.

Saturday, August 5

Extra Preliminary Round

Newmarket Town v Great Wakering Rovers

Ely City v Holbeach

Saturday, August 19

Preliminary Round

Soham Town Rangers v Cogenhoe United or Godmanchester Rovers

Framlingham Town or Wadham Lodge v Mildenhall Town

Ely City or Holbeach v Histon or Northampton On Chenecks

Newmarket Town or Great Wakering Rovers v Ware