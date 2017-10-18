EXCLUSIVE: Wilkinson agrees Hall switch

Jack Wilkinson has agreed to join Bostik League Division One North side Mildenhall Town.
The defender, who can also operate at wing-back or in midfield, started the season with Harlow Town in the Bostik League Premier Division after a spell with AFC Sudbury.
A short stint at Brightlingsea Regent followed, but he is now set to put pen to paper on terms at Recreation Way tomorrow.
Wilkinson is a player that Mildenhall boss Dean Greygoose knows all about, having previously managed him at Haverhill Rovers.
“Jack is a winner and a top class player,” said Greygoose.
“I know him well and when he left Haverhill to join Sudbury I always thought he would play for me again.
“He can play in three or four positions and that offers us some great flexibility.”
Wilkinson, who had a loan spell with Mildenhall earlier in his career, should feature in Saturday’s home match against Heybridge Swifts (3pm).
