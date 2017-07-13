EXCLUSIVE: Cook takes charge of Diss

Diss Town have ended their managerial search with the appointment of Haughley United boss Jason Cook.

The Tangerines’ pre-season preparations were thrown into turmoil last week when Paul Bugg resigned just 42 days after his arrival, having replaced Wroxham-bound Ross Potter in the job.

However, the Thurlow Nunn League First Division club now appear to be back on track with Cook installed in the hotseat.

“We are really pleased to have got Jason on board,” said Diss chairman Richard Upson.

“He has had some very successful seasons with Haughley and we look forward to him having some successful seasons with us.”

Cook will be assisted by Justin King, who also joins Diss from Haughley.

* For more on Cook’s appointment, see Friday’s Express print edition.