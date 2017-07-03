EXCLUSIVE: Conroy makes swift Newmarket exit

Just a matter of days after joining the club, Niall Conroy has informed Newmarket Town that he is moving on to Cambridge City.

The Jockeys confirmed on Wednesday that they had secured the goalkeeper’s services from neighbouring Soham Town Rangers.

However, less than a week after putting pen to paper on a deal at The Ridgeons Stadium, the 24-year-old looks set to depart for higher-league City.

“I am really disappointed because Niall was a great coup for us,” said Newmarket boss Kevin Grainger.

“I guess that is football and we just have to move on.”

Grainger also confirmed the club are hoping to secure the signature of another goalkeeper in the near future.