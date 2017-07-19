EXCLUSIVE: AFC Sudbury star on trial at Premier League Leicester City

AFC Sudbury's teenage talent Tyler French currently on trial with 2015/16 Premier League Champions Leicester City, we can reveal.

The versatile defender looked to have had his hopes of a fairytale rise from non-league AFC Sudbury to a Premier League side dashed when Crystal Palace failed to follow up the talks they held down in Suffolk on January's Transfer Deadline Day.

It came after a three-month trial with Ipswich Town and countless scouts from as far away as Scotland, and said to include a representative of The Foxes, had cast their eye over the now 18-year-old during The Yellow's Ryman League Premier Division matches.

But with Jamie Godbold having revealed his hopes of French staying at AFC Sudbury this season after interest cooled, French is suddenly now looking to win himself a deal with Leicester ahead of the 2017/18 season kicking off.

