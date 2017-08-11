Endacott backing Soham to have good season

Lewis Endacott believes a successful summer of recruitment has made sure Soham Town Rangers will be capable of achieving ‘good things’ this season, writes Alex Moss.

The Greens head into their seventh successive season in the newly-sponsored Bostik League Division One North with what will be very much a new-look side, and Endacott, one of only a handful of players from last season to have stayed at the club, is hopeful that 2017/18 will see a change in fortunes at Julius Martin Lane.

“There’s been quite a lot of ins and outs but I think we’re in a strong position,” the defender said. “We’ve got a good mix of players. We’ve got players who can be physical, which will suit the league well.

“Obviously it’s taken time to get new players in and Robbie (Mason, player-manager) and Erkan (Okay, assistant player-manager) have been working really hard to get a group together who can achieve good things.

“I certainly think we should be looking at the top half and be pushing for the play-offs.”

Rangers avoided relegation on the final day of last season with a dramatic 4-3 win against Maldon & Tiptree, who finished runners-up and narrowly lost out to Thurrock in the play-off final.

AFC Hornchurch, another side who reached the play-offs last season, will be Soham’s first opponents of the season on Saturday, before Mason’s men host Norwich United for their first home game of the campaign on Tuesday.

“Hornchurch is going to be a tough test for us to start with,” Endacott said. “They’re going to be very strong and we’ve only had two or three games with our new signings.

“We’ve been playing together in pre-season but it’s not the same as competitive games.”