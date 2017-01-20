Ely boss calls on players to have faith in their ability

Brady Stone has urged his players to have more belief in themselves following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at runaway leaders Mildenhall Town.

While The Robins have embarked on a record-breaking Buildbase FA Vase run that shows no signs of stopping just yet, results upon their return to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division has been streaky.

However, after claiming a point at Recreation Way — a result that extended Ely’s unbeaten run in all competitions to five matches — Stone is hoping that momentum continues to build in their fight against relegation.

“I am delighted with the point and we could have actually got all three,” said Stone, whose team picked up a 1-1 draw at Saffron Walden Town on Saturday.

“I said to the lads afterwards that they have shown tonight how good a side they are, now they need to believe that.

“It is not about being cocky or arrogant, more about having belief in their own collective and individual ability.

“Mildenhall might have been missing a couple of players, but we have come here and in some parts I think that we outplayed them.

“We got the ball down and I thought we were the better team, but it is still a fantastic point.

“If someone had offered me a point before the start, of course we would have taken it.”

The Robins now switch their attention to Saturday’s home encounter with Fakenham Town at The Unwin Ground (3pm).

The Norfolk side sit four places above 17th-placed Ely, but victory for the hosts will move them to within two points of their visitors.

And with The Ghosts making the trip to Cambridgeshire on the back of a four-game winless run, Stone is eyeing a positive result.

“When you come to places like Mildenhall and play like that, it should make you feel you are capable of beating anyone,” he added.

“If each of our players play to their best, I believe will be a handful for any side.

“Fakenham at home is one we will be looking to win, but even if we do not lose, it is another point on the board and closer to our target.”

Tom Williams will return to the squad after being rested for the Mildenhall encounter, while striker Ashley Shipp is also in contention to start.

Leading goalscorer Alex Theobald still has a slight groin strain, but he may feature.