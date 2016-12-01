Dream debut for Mavila in a five-star showing

RYMAN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE NORTH

Soham Town Rangers 5

VCD Athletic 2

Debutant Nathan Mavila was one of five different scorers as Soham Town Rangers extended their winning run with an emphatic 5-2 victory over visiting VCD Athletic.

The opening stages of Saturday’s game were fairly even before Mavila opened the scoring in the 25th minute, combining with Robbie Mason before beating his marker and placing a low drive into the net.

The visitors equalised in the 32nd minute when Jamie Guy capitalised on a poor clearance to slot home under the advancing George Lawton.

Despite the setback, Soham re-took the lead four minutes before the interval as Salim Relizani placed a low shot into the bottom corner.

The hosts picked up where they left off after the break, adding a third as Jordan Gent got on the end of Relizani’s cross to score with a first time shot.

The Greens further extended their advantage in the 70th minute as Ryan Sharman rounded off a good move to score his 15th goal of the season.

The scoreline became 5-1 with nine minutes remaining as Marcus Hall, who had earlier come on for Buster Harradine, advanced into the area before delicately chipping the ball over the advancing VCD goalkeeper.

The visitors refused to lay down and pulled a goal back in the 85th minute as Gordon-Young pulled the ball back across the area for Guy to score his second of the game.

n There was less success for the club on Tuesday evening as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home against Ware. On a disappointing evening, Ryan Sharman opened the scoring for the home side only for the visitors to respond in spectacular fashion to complete the comeback.

n Elsewhere, Exning United moved up to sixth in Mead Plant and Grab County League Division One A following a hard fought 3-2 win over Duxford United.

In foggy conditions, a brace from Kenny Holmes and a further strike from Connor Pollington proved the difference to secure all three points.