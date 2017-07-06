Cowling impressed by winger’s trial outing

Haverhill Rovers manager Ben Cowling is exploring the possibility of signing Kelvin Enaro, writes Liam Apicella.

The Nigerian winger, who spent last season with fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Ely City, featured for Rovers during Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Mildenhall Town.

And the triallist’s display caught the eye of Cowling, who is hoping to hold discussions with Enaro over the coming days.

“He did himself no harm. I thought it was an excellent performance,” said the Haverhill boss.

“If the opportunity arose to sign him and it was right for both parties, he would benefit us.

“He would give us something a little bit different with his pace and trickery.”

Rovers beat Mildenhall 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Rory Jebb and Rafael Wozniak.

The match also marked a first outing for new Rovers summer signings Aaron Forshaw and Cameron Watson.

n See page 69 for a club focus on becoming Regional Community Club of the Year.